Michael A. decker
Born: Sept. 12, 1961; Chicago
Died: March 11, 2020; Spring Valley
PRINCETON Michael A. Decker, 58, of Princeton, Illinois passed away on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at St. Margaret's Hospital in Spring Valley, Illinois.
Cremation rites will be accorded. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. at Grant-Johnson Funeral Home, Princeton on Saturday, March 14, 2020 with Deacon Roland Copeland officiating. A visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 14, 2020 prior to the visitation at Grant-Johnson Funeral Home, Princeton.
Michael was born September 12, 1961 in Chicago, to Harvey A. and Lenita J. (Conrey) Decker.
Michael attended elementary schools in Wood Dale and Fenton High School in Bensenville.
Surviving Michael are his son, Leonard Michael Decker of North Carolina; his mother, Lenita Decker of Princeton; his siblings: Brenda Johnson of Princeton, Allen (Analisa) Decker of Newark, TX, Deborah Woods of Barrington, and Paula (Robert) Marshall of Ontario, Canada; and extended family around the world.
Michael was preceded in death by his father.
He was an accomplished guitarist, playing for the pleasure of his family and friends. Michael spent countless hours with a fishing pole dipped in either the Hennepin Canal or the Illinois River, and helping his son, Leonard, learn the ins and outs of being a successful fisherman.
Michael will be sorely missed by family and friends. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to St. Margaret's Health Hospice.