Michael Furlong
Born: March 2, 1949; Muscatine, Iowa
Died: June 10, 2020; Iowa City, Iowa
MUSCATINE, Iowa – Mike Furlong died peacefully on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at his son's home in Iowa City, Iowa, at the age of 71 years old.
A visitation was Sunday, June 14th, 2020, at Ardon Creek Vineyard & Winery, with interment at St. Malachy's Cemetery in 76 Township. The Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to the St. Malachy's of Ardon Preservation Society or 4-H Club.
Mike was born on March 2, 1949, at Bellevue Hospital in Muscatine, Iowa to Leo and Frances (Ryan) Furlong. Mike was a 9-year member of the "Spirit of 76" 4-H Club. He graduated from Central, a one-room country school in 1963, Hayes Catholic High School in 1967, Muscatine Community College in 1969 and The University of Iowa in 1977, with a coach and physical education degree. While at Muscatine Community College, Mike played 2 years of baseball and basketball.
Mike served 12 years in the Army National Guard where he was the combat engineers' detachment commander for the Muscatine unit and eventually departed the National Guard as a field artillery captain from the field artillery battalion based in Rock Island, Illinois.
Mike spent 35 years with the HON Company starting out in the plant and eventually spending the majority of his career in the field sales and sales management areas.
He was a 30-year president of the St. Malachy's of Ardon Preservation Society whose mission was to preserve this historic, turn of the century Irish Catholic church.
Mike, his wife Diane, and son Chad were founders of the Ardon Creek Vineyard and Winery located in his beloved "76" Township in Muscatine County. Outside of the winery business, Mike loved investing time nurturing relationships and growing community spirit through other activities that honored the value of rural Iowa life. He will be missed by all for his quick wit and warm way of engaging with you.
Mike is survived by his wife, Diane Furlong; his son, Chad Furlong of Iowa City, Iowa; daughter-in-law, Tarri Marquardt of Iowa City, Iowa; two grandchildren, Emma Furlong and Jack Furlong also of Iowa City. He additionally is survived by his three siblings and their children, brothers Tim Furlong (Marsha) ofVinton, Iowa, Kevin Furlong (Jill) of Stillwater, Minnesota, and a sister Sheila Wester (John) of Princeton Illinois.
Mike was preceded in death by his parents and two infant siblings, Sean and Mary Francis.
Online condolences may be made at www.wittichfuneralhome.com.
Published in Bureau County Republican on Jun. 17, 2020.