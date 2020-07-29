1/1
Michael H. Huffaker
Michael H. Huffaker

Born: August 2, 1937

Died: July 25, 2020

PRINCETON – Michael Harry Huffaker, 82, of Princeton, IL passed away at OSF St. Francis on Saturday, July 25, 2020.

Mike was born in Marion, Indiana on August 2, 1937 to the late Milton and Thelma (Creager) Huffaker. He graduated from Marion High School in Marion, IN, then attended Lawrence University and Marion College. He met his true love, Lola Belle Holdcroft one day while attending church. They married on October 25, 1958 in Appleton, WI. He worked at Thom McCan as a manager for 37 years before he retired. He was a Master of Masonic Lodge of Mohammed Shrine of Peoria, IL. He was also a past Potentate and a Mason. He was a member of the Moose Lodge and commander.

He loved to travel; one of his favorite trips was a trip with Lola to Hawaii. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and woodworking. He collected John Deere mini tractors and loved gardening, a hobby that he not only loved, but it also assisted in feeding his family. He had the greenest thumb and could make anything grow. He was kind, loving and a great husband, father and grandfather. He will be greatly missed.

Mike is survived by his loving wife of nearly 62 years, Lola Huffaker of Princeton; three children, Tammy Swanson of Elburn, IL, Kathy (Hank) Carrico of Jacksonville, FL and Connie Polke of Geneva, IL; four grandchildren, Ashley (Garrett) Lynch, Sean (Christine) O?Donnell, Megan Polke and Shannon O?Donnell; and three great-grandchildren, Kevin Kraft, Joey Kraft and Liam O'Donnell.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Milton and Themla Huffaker; his mother and father-in-law ,James and Nora Holdcroft; his brothers, Tom and Dennis Huffaker; and brother-in-law, Don (Marion) Holdcroft.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Shriner's Children's Hospital or St. Labre Indian School.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at Norberg Memorial Home, Inc. & Monuments from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Masonic rites will be accorded at 12 p.m. on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at Norberg Memorial Home, Inc. & Monuments, followed by funeral services, officiated by Pastor Derek C. Boggs. A graveside service will follow at Oakland Cemetery in Princeton, IL.

Memorials and online condolences may be left at www.norbergfh.com

Arrangements by Norberg Memorial Home, Inc. & Monuments.


Published in Bureau County Republican on Jul. 29, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Norberg Memorial Home Inc
701 E Thompson St
Princeton, IL 61356
(815) 875-2425
