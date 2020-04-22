|
|
Mildred 'Millie' Sidebottom
Born: July 20, 1929; Taylor County, Kentucky
Died: April 18, 2020; Princeton
PRINCETON – Mildred Marie "Millie" (Martin) Sidebottom went to be with the Lord on Saturday, April 18, 2020 at Aperion Care in Princeton.
Mildred was born July20, 1929 to Bill and Hattie (Sullivan) Martin in Taylor CO, Kentucky. They moved to Illinois in 1936. Mildred enjoyed riding around in the ice truck while her dad delivered ice. Mildred attended Tiskilwa Schools. Mildred married WL "Lee" Sidebottom May 6, 1953 at the Baptist Church in Tiskilwa. Mildred worked at Harper-Wyman in Princeton for over 40 years, retiring in 1994. Mildred's church, Tiskilwa Community Church and her family were the most important things in herlife.
Mildred is survived by her daughter, Patricia(Randy) Hassler of Tiskilwa. She is also survived by two grandchildren, Jeanette(Brian) Cain of Princeton and Jon (Stacey)Hassler of Sandwich. She had seven great-grandchildren, Jennifer, Nicholaus, Kristopher, & Brooklin Cain; Brysen & Avery Hassler and Logan Goffinett. Mildred had three great-great-granddaughters, Reign, Autumn & Rosalynn. Mildred is also survived by a sister-in-law, Jan Martin of Princeton; a special friend, Lucille Smith of Ohio, IL; and many nieces and nephews.
Mildred was preceded in death by her husband Lee in January of 2017; her sister, Christine Perry; herbrother, Ralph Martin; and a brother-in-law, Bob Perry.
There will be no visitation. A private family service will be held. Arrangements are through the Fiocchi-Jensen Funeral Home, Princeton.
Memorials may be directedto the family for distribution.