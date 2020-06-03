Monafae L. White
Born: September 23, 1926; DePue
Died: June 1, 2020; Henry
PRINCETON – Monafae Lucille White, 93 passed away on Monday, June 1, 2020 at Heartland Health Care in Henry with a loving staff at her side.
"Lou" was born on September 23, 1926 in DePue, IL to the late Elwood and Ruth (Enyart) Forney. She married Franklin White on January 6, 1945 in DePue, IL. She worked many years with her husband at his insurance business. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Princeton, IL.
She enjoyed reading, doing crossword puzzles and watching Wheel of Fortune. She was a wonderful cook and hostess. Her pies were out of this world. She enjoyed sharing her many baked treats with friends and family.
Lou is survived by her daughter, Kristie (William) Cass of Princeton; her son, Paul (Barbara) White of Princeton, IL; five grandchildren, Laura (Steve) Cass Gray, David (Shawna) Cass, Kathryn Cass Seaworth, Jason White and Nicole (Ritch) White Fundell; eight great-grandchildren; two sisters-in-law; as well as nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by Frank White, her loving husband of 74 years; her parents, Elwood and Ruth Forney; three brothers; and one sister.
A memorial service will be held at a later date and time due to the current pandemic.
Online condolences and memorials may be left at www.norbergfh.com
Arrangements by Norberg Memorial Home, Inc. & Monuments.
Born: September 23, 1926; DePue
Died: June 1, 2020; Henry
PRINCETON – Monafae Lucille White, 93 passed away on Monday, June 1, 2020 at Heartland Health Care in Henry with a loving staff at her side.
"Lou" was born on September 23, 1926 in DePue, IL to the late Elwood and Ruth (Enyart) Forney. She married Franklin White on January 6, 1945 in DePue, IL. She worked many years with her husband at his insurance business. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Princeton, IL.
She enjoyed reading, doing crossword puzzles and watching Wheel of Fortune. She was a wonderful cook and hostess. Her pies were out of this world. She enjoyed sharing her many baked treats with friends and family.
Lou is survived by her daughter, Kristie (William) Cass of Princeton; her son, Paul (Barbara) White of Princeton, IL; five grandchildren, Laura (Steve) Cass Gray, David (Shawna) Cass, Kathryn Cass Seaworth, Jason White and Nicole (Ritch) White Fundell; eight great-grandchildren; two sisters-in-law; as well as nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by Frank White, her loving husband of 74 years; her parents, Elwood and Ruth Forney; three brothers; and one sister.
A memorial service will be held at a later date and time due to the current pandemic.
Online condolences and memorials may be left at www.norbergfh.com
Arrangements by Norberg Memorial Home, Inc. & Monuments.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bureau County Republican on Jun. 3, 2020.