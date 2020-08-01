Nancy K. Cork
Born: October 15, 1941; Elgin
Died: July 30, 2020; Princeton
PRINCETON – Nancy K. Cork, 78, of Princeton, IL passed away at her home, peacefully, surrounded by her family on Thursday, July 30, 2020.
Nancy was born on October 15, 1941 to the late Henry and Lois (Welch) Kraebber in Elgin, IL. She was a graduate of Elgin High School and spent some time working at LCN. She also volunteered at Finders Keepers, but most of her life was spent caring for her husband and family.
She loved to garden, it was important to her to not only make her home beautiful, but to also provide food and flowers for her family. Her family swears she was born with a green thumb. She was also an amazing sewer, making quilts and clothing for her family and friends. Nothing gave her more joy then her grandchildren.
Nancy is survived by her four children, Cynthia (Jim) Bruchman from Clarkdale, AZ, Jeffrey (Sveta) Bruchman of Princeton, IL, Allen Nelson of Princeton, IL and Jennifer (Matt) Beard of Dixon, IL.; six grandchildren, Steven, Paul, Vanessa, Logan, Michael and Dmitri; seven great-grandchildren, Alex, Ulani, Amelia, Deliah, Eli, Lulu and Anthony.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Lois (Welch) Kraebber and Henry Kraebber, one sister, Saundra Gunter and one brother, Pat Acland.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Friends of Strays.
Private services will be held at a later date and time.
Online condolences and memorials may be left at www.norbergfh.com
Arrangements by Norberg Memorial Home, Inc. & Monuments.