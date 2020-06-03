Nellie M. Golder
Born: August 27, 1933
Died: May 29, 2020
PEORIA – Nellie May Golder, 86, of Peoria, IL and formerly of Bradford, IL passed away at Richard L. Owens Hospice Home on Friday, May 29, 2020.
She was born in Crothersville, Indiana on August 27, 1933, to Harry H. Hopper and Mabel R. Hopper.
She married Francis Golder at the Methodist parsonage in Bradford, IL on December 17, 1953. He preceded her in death on November 1, 2015. She spent her married life in Bradford.
Surviving are her daughter, Rose M. Walker, of Peoria; her grandson, William D. (Lacey) Walker of Bradford; 2 step-great-grandsons; three nieces, Sheila Sapetti of Goodlettsville, TN, Sherrie (Roy) Johnson of Princeton, IL, and Linda (Larry) Nelson of Princeton, IL; one nephew, Charles (Kathy) Dorff of Summerfield, FL.
She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, three brothers, three sisters and their spouses, her parental in-laws, her brother-in law and his wife.
Cremation rites will be accorded ,and a private burial will take place at a later date. Memorials may be made to the donor's choice.
Online condolences may be sent to www.grant-johnsonfh.com.
Born: August 27, 1933
Died: May 29, 2020
PEORIA – Nellie May Golder, 86, of Peoria, IL and formerly of Bradford, IL passed away at Richard L. Owens Hospice Home on Friday, May 29, 2020.
She was born in Crothersville, Indiana on August 27, 1933, to Harry H. Hopper and Mabel R. Hopper.
She married Francis Golder at the Methodist parsonage in Bradford, IL on December 17, 1953. He preceded her in death on November 1, 2015. She spent her married life in Bradford.
Surviving are her daughter, Rose M. Walker, of Peoria; her grandson, William D. (Lacey) Walker of Bradford; 2 step-great-grandsons; three nieces, Sheila Sapetti of Goodlettsville, TN, Sherrie (Roy) Johnson of Princeton, IL, and Linda (Larry) Nelson of Princeton, IL; one nephew, Charles (Kathy) Dorff of Summerfield, FL.
She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, three brothers, three sisters and their spouses, her parental in-laws, her brother-in law and his wife.
Cremation rites will be accorded ,and a private burial will take place at a later date. Memorials may be made to the donor's choice.
Online condolences may be sent to www.grant-johnsonfh.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bureau County Republican on Jun. 3, 2020.