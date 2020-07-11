Nicholas J. PasqualBorn: January 11, 1942Died: June 3, 2020CHICAGO – Nicholas J. Pasqual, 78, of the Beverly/Morgan Park community, died at his home on June 3, 2020.He was born January 11, 1942, at South Haven, Michigan, the son of Mariam M. Gramer Pasqual, formerly of Walnut, Illinois, and John D. Pasqual, formerly of Chicago. He was graduated from the Walnut schools and Southern Illinois University at Carbondale, and he took graduate studies at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. He served from 1965 to 1968 with the U.S. Army Signal Corps at Fort Monmouth, New Jersey.Cremation rites have taken place with burial at the Walnut Cemetery.Memorial gifts may be made to the Walnut Christian Church, the American Red Cross, or to the Greater Chicago Food Depository.