Norma L. Conkling
Born: October 2, 1929
Died: September 1, 2020
PRINCETON – Norma L. Conkling, 90, of Princeton, IL passed away on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at Perry Memorial Hospital.
Norma was born in Princeton, IL on October 2, 1929 to the late Hiram and Edith (Swanson) Dalton. She was a graduate of Princeton High School, Class of 1948. She married the late Edwin L. "Penny" Conkling in Princeton on July 4, 1953. Spending most of her life with her family in Kasbeer, IL, she was a homemaker taking care of her family. She also worked at Harper Wyman for 10 years, and would do hair in Princeton for many years.
She loved to read, do puzzles and plant flowers. She was a fantastic gardener, always sharing her fresh vegetables with friends and family. She loved to cook especially her famous scotcheroos and peanut butter bon bons for the kids at Christmas. Edwin and Norma would spend winters in Florida, living there 6 months out of the year until Edwin's passing in December of 1991. She was also very proud of the fact the besides having children, had never spent one day in the hospital. Norma loved all animals and had way too many favorites to name them all. The family is so thankful for the great care she received while staying at Liberty Village and would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the entire staff there.
Norma is survived by her three children, Penny (Greg) Stocking of Princeton, IL, Tim Conkling of Seattle, WA and Phillip (Cammie) Conkling of Princeton, IL; four grandchildren, Aaron Laney, Benjamen (Katie Nelson) Schmitt, Brandon (Becca Denney) Schmitt and Thomas (Sarah) Conkling; two great grandchildren, Mayla and Adalyn Schmitt; and one sister, Dorothy Fahlberg.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Hiram and Edith Dalton; her husband, Edwin "Penny" Conkling; four siblings, Virginia, Gerald, Janice and Pat; one daughter-in-law, Susan Conkling; and one son-in-law, Michael Laney.
In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that memorials and donations be directed to Friends of Strays.
The family will have a graveside service at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at Oakland Cemetery, Princeton, IL, officiated by Reverend Derek C. Boggs.
Arrangements by Norberg Memorial Home, Inc. & Monuments
Online condolences and memorials may be left at www.norbergfh.com