Ormond Conner
Ormond J. Conner

Born: February 10, 1938; Princeton

Died: November 29, 2020; Princeton

Princeton – Ormond J. Conner, 82, of Princeton, formerly of Ohio, Illinois, died on Sunday, November 29, 2020, at Country Comfort Retirement Home, Princeton.

Cremation rites will be accorded and a private service will be held with Rev. Gene Vincent officiating. Burial will take place at Union Cemetery in Ohio.

Orm was born to Glenn and Hazel (Anderson) Conner on February 10, 1938, in Princeton, Illinois, two weeks following the sudden death of his grandfather whose name he bears. He married Bernice Ann Norden on July 22, 1957 in Ohio, Illinois. She preceded him in death on February 8, 2017.

Orm graduated from Ohio High School in 1956. He served the United States Army as a SP4 in the Korean Conflict. He owned and operated Conner's Farm & Home Service, and was co-owner of M & C Fertilizer of Ohio. He was a member of First Lutheran Church, Ohio.

Orm is survived by two children, Steve (Mendy) Conner of Walnut, IL, and Nancy (Tom) Dale of Geneseo, IL; one daughter-in-law, Denise Conner of Dixon, IL; four grandchildren, Andrea (Brook) Meier, Allison (Jake) Harrison, Dylan Dale, and Megan Dale; four great-grandchildren, Evie and Eiley Meier, and Ruby and Reeva Harrison; one sister, Grace Piper of Chandler, AZ.

He was preceded in death by his wife; one son, Charlie Conner; and one great-grandson, Augie Harrison; three brothers, Fergus Conner, Edward "Ted" Conner, and Jerome "Rip" Conner; three sisters, Jeanne Sapp, Joyce Draper, and Glenda Brandenburg.

Memorials may be directed to Union Cemetery, PO Box 188 Ohio, Illinois 61349 or to the Bureau County Historical Society 109 Park Ave West, Princeton, Illinois 61356.

Online condolences may be sent to www.grant-johnsonfh.com.


Published in Bureau County Republican on Dec. 5, 2020.
