1/1
Pamela Kay Sopiars
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Pamela's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Pamela Kay Sopiars

Born: August 19, 1943; Kewanee

Died: October 25, 2020; Gilbert, Arizona

GILBERT, Ariz. – Pamela Kay Sopiars, 77, of Gilbert AZ, died with her family by her side on Sunday afternoon, October 25, 2020 at her residence in Gilbert, AZ.

She was born August 19, 1943, in Kewanee, IL to Joseph and Cora Sopiars, whom both preceded her in death. Pamela was also preceded in death by one grandson, Brent Wright.

She is survived by three sons, Ray (Cece) White of Pontiac, IL, Rob (Tina) White of Lexington, IL, and Randy (Sheri) White of Gilbert, AZ; and two brothers, Joseph (Carol) Sopiars and David (LuAnn) Sopiars, both of Kewanee, IL. Also surviving are 11 grandchildren, Matthew White, Phillip White, Jessica (Jake) Schopp, Noah White, Robbie (Kathy) White, Whitney (Jamie) Dietsch, Will White, Emma White, Randi Wright (James Hermanson), Charles White, and Hunter White; as well as, six great-grandchildren, Eliana Samaniego, Olivia White, Benjamin White, Rhema White, Abigail Dietsch, and Zoey Dietsch. She is also survived by her beloved cat, Buddy, numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.

Pamela was raised in Kewanee, IL and graduated from Kewanee High School in 1961. She began her career as a flight attendant with America West Airlines in 1986, and served that industry for over 33 years.

Pamela's greatest love was her family, and cherished every moment that she was able to spend with them. In her spare time, she loved to crochet and care for her plants. She was a problem solver (i.e. Inventor), loved to tell stories, and had a "one of kind" sense of humor.

A memorial service, arranged by Schueneman & Tumbleson Funeral Home, Kewanee, IL, will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to Hospice of the Valley, www.hov.org

The family would like to express our thanks for the wonderful help and care given by Hospice of the Valley.

Please share a memory or leave an online condolence for Pamela's family at www.schuenemantumblesonfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bureau County Republican on Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schueneman-Tumbleson Funeral Home
219 East Second St.
Kewanee, IL 61443
(309) 852-2600
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Schueneman-Tumbleson Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved