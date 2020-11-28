1/1
Patricia A. "Pat" Yepsen
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patricia A. 'Pat' Yepsen

Born: October 4, 1936

Died: November 21, 2020

KEWANEE – Patricia A. "Pat" (Golby) Yepsen, 84, of Kewanee, passed away on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at her home.

A public visitation will be held from from 2 to 4 p.m., Thursday, December 3 at Rux Funeral Home in Kewanee with the family not being present. Private services will be held at the funeral home with. Fr. Johndamaseni Zilimu officiating. Burial will be held at Floral Hill Cemetery in Neponset. Memorials may be directed to the Visitation School Foundation. The funeral home will monitor capacity limits to maintain compliance with COVID regulations. The funeral home requires that guests wear a mask for the safety of all those attending.

She was born October 4, 1936 in Kewanee, the daughter of John T. and Elizabeth (Larkin) Golby. She married Maurice "Maury" Yepsen on November 15, 1958 at Visitation Catholic Church.

Survivors include her husband of Kewanee; six children, Matthew (Karen) of Forsyth, IL, Mark of Gurnee, IL, Eileen (Ron) Behrends of Tiskilwa, Michele (Darrell) Vermeire of Lincoln, IL, Michael of Galva and Martin (Kara) of Kewanee. Also surviving a brother, James (Alice Ann) Golby of Kewanee and three sisters, Kate Cromien of Galva, Elizabeth "Wink" Barry of Sheffield and Sister Eileen Golby of Clinton, IA; 17 grandchildren, Ryan, Jason (Rachel), Laura, Steven, Jairris (Josh), Jordan, Joella (Connor), Keeley, Derek, Gavin, Sarah, Will, Addison, Adam, Natalie, Avery and Lila Grace.

She was preceded in death by her parents, a sister and brother-in-law, Regina (Roger) Anderson, a brother and sister-in-law, John (Barbara) Golby, two brothers-in-law, Jack Barry and Bernie Cromien and a daughter-in-law, Julie (Stollenwerk) Yepsen.

Pat graduated from Neponset High School in 1954 and from Western Illinois State Teachers College in Macomb in August of 1957. She taught Kindergarten in Kewanee from August of 1957 to June of 1959 and has been a homemaker ever since. She was a member of Saint John Paul II Parish in Kewanee.

This obituary may be viewed and private condolences left at www.ruxfuneralhome.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bureau County Republican on Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rux Funeral Home - Kewanee
507 S. Chestnut St.
Kewanee, IL 61443
309-853-4100
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Rux Funeral Home - Kewanee

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved