Patricia A. 'Pat' Yepsen
Born: October 4, 1936
Died: November 21, 2020
KEWANEE – Patricia A. "Pat" (Golby) Yepsen, 84, of Kewanee, passed away on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at her home.
A public visitation will be held from from 2 to 4 p.m., Thursday, December 3 at Rux Funeral Home in Kewanee with the family not being present. Private services will be held at the funeral home with. Fr. Johndamaseni Zilimu officiating. Burial will be held at Floral Hill Cemetery in Neponset. Memorials may be directed to the Visitation School Foundation. The funeral home will monitor capacity limits to maintain compliance with COVID regulations. The funeral home requires that guests wear a mask for the safety of all those attending.
She was born October 4, 1936 in Kewanee, the daughter of John T. and Elizabeth (Larkin) Golby. She married Maurice "Maury" Yepsen on November 15, 1958 at Visitation Catholic Church.
Survivors include her husband of Kewanee; six children, Matthew (Karen) of Forsyth, IL, Mark of Gurnee, IL, Eileen (Ron) Behrends of Tiskilwa, Michele (Darrell) Vermeire of Lincoln, IL, Michael of Galva and Martin (Kara) of Kewanee. Also surviving a brother, James (Alice Ann) Golby of Kewanee and three sisters, Kate Cromien of Galva, Elizabeth "Wink" Barry of Sheffield and Sister Eileen Golby of Clinton, IA; 17 grandchildren, Ryan, Jason (Rachel), Laura, Steven, Jairris (Josh), Jordan, Joella (Connor), Keeley, Derek, Gavin, Sarah, Will, Addison, Adam, Natalie, Avery and Lila Grace.
She was preceded in death by her parents, a sister and brother-in-law, Regina (Roger) Anderson, a brother and sister-in-law, John (Barbara) Golby, two brothers-in-law, Jack Barry and Bernie Cromien and a daughter-in-law, Julie (Stollenwerk) Yepsen.
Pat graduated from Neponset High School in 1954 and from Western Illinois State Teachers College in Macomb in August of 1957. She taught Kindergarten in Kewanee from August of 1957 to June of 1959 and has been a homemaker ever since. She was a member of Saint John Paul II Parish in Kewanee.
This obituary may be viewed and private condolences left at www.ruxfuneralhome.com
.