Patrick 'Pat' L. Pierce
Born: June 12, 1971
Died: November 9, 2020
WYANET – Patrick "Pat" L. Pierce, 49, of Wyanet, Illinois passed away on November 9, 2020 at Loyola University Hospital.
He was born June 12, 1971 in Princeton, Illinois, the son of Bob and Cindy (Christiansen) Pierce.
He is survived by two sons, Jacob and Chase Pierce of Carbondale, Illinois; his mother, Cindy Morris of Wyanet; four siblings, Joe (Angie) Pierce of Burlington, Wisconsin, Roxanne (Carlos) Nava of Paris, Kentucky, Daniel F. Morris, Jr. of Wyanet, and Denise (Marcus) Elmore of Shepherdsville, Kentucky; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in his death by his father, Bob and his stepfather, Daniel F. Morris, Sr.
He graduated from Wyanet High School with the Class of 1990.
Cremation rites will be accorded and a celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences may be sent to www.grant-johnsonfh.com
.