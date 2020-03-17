|
|
Patty a. frey
Born: May 18, 1945; DeKalb
Died: March 15, 2020; Princeton
PRINCETON – Patty A. Frey, 74, formerly of Putnam, Illinois died Sunday, March 15, 2020 at her home in Princeton, Illinois.
She was born May 18, 1945 in DeKalb, Illinois. the daughterof Sidney and Esther (Worley) Lambert. Patty married Kenneth Frey on June 19, 1965 in Sycamore, Illinois. He preceded her in death June 13, 2019. They shared nearly 54 years together. Patty worked at the Princeton High School Cafeteria and was a substitute there.
She is survived by one son, Shannon (Heidi) Frey ofPrinceton; one daughter, Shawn (Steve) Lewis of Princeton; three grandchildren. :Tayler Lewis, Tanner Lewis, and Joel Renner; one brother, Everett Lambert of Wisconsin; and one aunt, Mary Wurtz of Missouri.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband; one brother, Ronny; and one sister, Karen.
Cremation rites will be accorded and there will be no services.
Memorials may be directed to the . Online condolences may be sent to www.grant-johnsonfh.com.