Peggy J. Strattan
Born: August 18, 1925; Buda
Died: June 27, 2020; Princeton
BUDA – Peggy J. Strattan, 94, of Buda, Illinois passed away 8:15 a.m. Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Liberty Village of Princeton.
Peg was born August 18, 1925 in Buda, Illinois the daughter of Laurence "Dick" and Leva (Garman) Reid.
She married James E. Strattan March 20, 1947 in Streater, Illinois. He preceded her in death March 19, 2002.
She is survived by three daughters, Kristi (Robert) Warren of Princeton, Jana (the late Pat) Hockings of Spring Valley, IL, and Robbin (William) Squires of Princeton; five grandchildren, Danielle Warren Molln, Ashlee Warren, Tiffany (David) Bolin, Trisha (Ron) Bieletzki, and Patrick Hockings; 9 great-grandchildren, Troy and Pierce Molln, Jacob and Joshua Hockings, Taylor May, Chloe, Jacob, Ivy, and Bryant Bolin.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Jim; and two sisters, Janet Reid and Jeanne Hynes.
Peg attended Buda High School and graduated from Paxton High School.
Peg and Jim owned and operated the Buda-Sheffield School Bus Service for District 306 for 23 years.
She served on the Mason Memorial Library Board and was a longtime member of the Perry Memorial Hospital Auxiliary. She attended Buda Methodist Church and 1st Christian Church in Princeton. Books, birds, plants, arts, and crafts were her hobbies.
A funeral service was Tuesday, June 30 at Grant-Johnson Funeral Home in Princeton. Burial was at Hopeland Cemetery, Buda, Illinois.
Memorials may be directed to the Hopeland Cemetery, Buda Rescue, or the First Christian Church, Princeton.
Online condolences may be sent to www.grant-johnsonfh.com.
Published in Bureau County Republican on Jun. 30, 2020.