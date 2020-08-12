1/1
Ralph R. Patty
Ralph R. Patty

Born: November 2, 1924; Kirksville, Missouri

Died: August 5, 2020; Mendota

MENDOTA – Ralph Richard Patty, 95, of Mendota, IL and formerly Princeton and Galva, IL passed away at 9:16 p.m. on August 5, 2020 at Heritage Health in Mendota.

Due to COVID-19 there will be a private ceremony, with Pastor Ed Sulpice, officiating, with a celebration of life at a later date. Burial will take place at Forest Hill Cemetery, Wyanet, Illinois.

Ralph was born November 2, 1924, in Kirksville, Missouri, the son of Carl and Mary Elizabeth (Jefferies) Patty. He married Roberta Louise (Young) Patty on February 15, 1945 in Ottumwa, Iowa. She survives in Mendota.

Also survivng are three children, Carl Richard (Linda Sue) Patty of Mendota, IL, Timothy Joe (Deborah Jo) Patty of West Branch, IA, and Jenine Louise Patty-Anderson of Rock Falls, IL; four grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and eight brothers and sisters, George, Morris, Elizabeth, Helen, Ruth, Paul, Kenneth, and Roger.

Ralph graduated from Truro Iowa High School. He worked for the railroad, Galva Foundry, and the United Parcel Service. He was a member of the Community Bible Church in Wyanet, Illinois.

Memorials may be directed to the Alzheimer's Foundation, Kidney Foundation, or the Wyanet Community Bible Church.

Online condolences may be sent to www.grant-johnsonfh.com.


Published in Bureau County Republican on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Grant-Johnson Funeral Home
30 W Mechanic St
Princeton, IL 61356
(815) 699-7711
