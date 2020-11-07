Randall H. Wallace
Born: July 17, 1947
Died: November 5, 2020
WALNUT – Randall "Randy" H. Wallace, age 73, of Walnut, died Thursday, November 5, 2020 at CGH Medical Center in Sterling.
Randy was born on July 17, 1947, the son of Franklin and Helen (Humphrey) Wallace. He married Rosemary "Rosie" Stanard on February 1, 1969 in Walnut. Randy was employed by LTV Steel Mill (formerly J & L) in Hennepin, where he worked as a crane operator and retired in 2002 after 33 years.He enjoyed golfing and watching golf, football and NASCAR on TV. He was a member of the First Christian Church in Walnut.
Survivors include his wife, Rosie of Walnut; one daughter, Mandy (Ron) Schoff of Walnut; one brother, Donald (Carolyn) Wallaceof Tampico; four grandchildren, Addie Schoff, Dan Schoff, Eric Schoff and Brad Schoff; and his dog, Aggie.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one son, Troy Wallace; and one sister, Betty Ann Tornow.
A private family graveside service will be held at WalnutCemetery in Walnut. Arrangements have been completed with the Garland Funeral Home in Walnut.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to "Friends for Strays" in his memory.
For online condolences, please visit www.garlandfuneralhomes.com
.