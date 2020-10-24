Raymond J. Pomaville
Born: November 10, 1929
Died: October 20, 2020
MOUNT VERNON. Ohio – Raymond Joseph Pomaville, age 90, passed away Wednesday, October 20th, at Brookdale Assisted Living Center of Mount Vernon, Ohio.
Raymond "Ray" was born on November 10, 1929, to the late Arthur Paul. and Lucy Melia (Fouchea) Pomaville in Lincoln Park, MI. He was a sergeant in the Korean War, and was honorably discharged from the United States Army in 1957. Ray worked for United Airlines and Federal Screw Works until he moved to Arkansas in 1971. In 1980, he moved to Louisiana where he purchased a shrimp boat and fished in the Gulf of Mexico. Ray also worked as a security guard in the New Iberia Port for 10 years.
Ray moved back to the family home in Lincoln Park Michigan to be with his mother until her death in 1993. He worked until retirement for JB Hunt in Detroit.
In 2005, Ray moved to Sheffield Illinois to be closer to his children. He attended Sheffield United Methodist Church, where he enjoyed singing on many occasions. After a stay in Mississippi in 2018 with his daughter Michele "Micky," Ray moved to Ohio with his daughter, Theresa "Tina" until his passing.
Raymond married Sandra L. Huston on December 31, 1955. In 1979, he married Jean Staelens.
Ray enjoyed hunting and fishing . He was w long standing member of Michigan Big Game Hunters Association ,and well as a life member in many hunting and fishing associations of North America. He was a life member of the VFW in Lincoln Park, Michigan. He was an excellent horseman, and was involved in the Navajo Riding Club in his youth. Ray's love of horses was passed down to his daughters and inspired his granddaughter who has horses to this day.
He is the beloved father of Mark Wooster, Daniel Pomaville, Michele Micky Owens, Theresa "Tina" (Larry) Wheeler, Baby Boy Pomaville, Dale (Bobbie) Staelens, Al (Jean) Staelens, Dave Staelens, Paul (Karen) Staelens Don (Marjorie) Staelens and Jean (Mike) Edwards; loving grandfather of 24 grandchildren and as one sister said, too many to count great-grandchildren; dear brother of Paul Pomaville, Peter (Rose) Pomaville, Louis Pomaville, Bernadette (Larry) Miller, Mable Maciones, and Virginia (Scott) Jones-Kemp.
He was preceded in death by two sons, Mark Wooster and Baby Boy Pomaville; his parents, Arthur and Lucy Pomaville; and his sisters, Nora Poupard, Marie Allen, Rita DeYoung, and Catherine Branch.
A celebration of life service will be held in the spring at Sheffield United Methodist Church.
Memorials can be sent to Sheffield United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 163 Sheffield, IL 61361-9750.
The Lasater Funeral Home is handling the arrangements for the Pomaville family.
