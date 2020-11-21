Rayona J. Morris
Born: November 22, 1932
Died: November 18, 2020
MONROE, Wis. – Rayona June Morris, age 87, of Monroe, WI, formerly of Princeton, IL, passed away on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at Pleasant View Nursing Home after suffering from Alzheimer's for many years.
She was born the daughter of Raymond and Ruth (Dean) Schindel on November 22, 1932 in Princeton, IL.She was a graduate of Princeton High School. She was united in marriage to Kenneth Morris on February 3, 1951 in Bureau, IL.
Rayona and Ken lived in Darlington, WI where they farmed from 1959-1977. After selling the dairy farm, they lived in Monroe from 1977-1994. They then moved back to Princeton, IL until 2012. They returned to Monroe and resided at St. John's Garden Apartments.
Rayona was a member of the Shooting Park Road Baptist Church in Peru, IL. She was very active in the church activities, and played the organ. She took pride in her home (always immaculate) and caring for her family. She enjoyed board games with her family and doing word searches.
She is survived by her children, Jack (Gail) Morris of Monroe, WI, Jay Morris of Pueblo, CO, and Jill O?Brien of Winter Haven, FL; brother, David (Alice) Schindel of Tiskilwa, FL; 2 grandchildren, Chris (Elise) Morris and their children, Henry and Luke all of Wiota, WI and Hillary (Nick) Holcomb and their daughter, Emma all of Davenport, IA.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and husband, Kenneth.
A visitation will be held on Sunday, November 22, 2020 from 1 to 3 p.m. at Shriner Hager Gohlke Funeral Home, please observe social distancing.
Princeton, IL visitation will be held on Monday, November 23, 2020 from 12 p.m. To 1 p.m. at Norberg Memorial Home, Inc. & Monuments in Princeton, IL. Due to current restrictions, a private family service will follow with Pastor Gary McKee officiating. Burial will take place at Elm Lawn Cemetery, Princeton, IL.
Condolences may be sent to family at shriner111com or www.norbergfh.com
Arrangements by Shriner Hager Gohlke Funeral Home and Norberg Memorial Home, Inc. & Monuments.