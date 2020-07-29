Richard 'Dick' D. Meyer
Born: October 9, 1928; Sublette
Died: July 24, 2020; Walnut
WALNUT – Richard "Dick" D. Meyer, age 91, of Walnut, died Friday, July 24, 2020 at Heritage Health in Walnut.
Dick was born October 9, 1928 in Sublette, the son of Lester and Verna (Bolbock) Meyer. His father passed away when he was 8, and he was raised living with his grandparents in in Ohio IL. He graduated from High School there and then joined the Army, serving in Korea before the war. He was recalled after his discharge and he served again in the US Army during the Korean War.
After his service, he married Erin R. Larkin on June 22, 1958 in Walnut. They lived in Ohio, and with Erin teaching and Dick working at Sisler's Dairy. They moved to DeKalb from 1964 to 1967, then moved back to Walnut. Dick was employed at Avanti's in Walnut, Homeway in Walnut and later retired from Sisler's Dairy in Ohio after many years of employment. He was a serving and faithful member of the First Lutheran Church in Ohio. He was an avid Chicago Cubs and Bears fan, and took his family to many of those games. Dick enjoyed fishing and duck hunting as well.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Erin Meyer of Walnut; one son, Corby (Teresa) Meyer of Colorado Springs, CO; one daughter, Jill (Dave) Young of Cortland; three grandchildren, Nicholas Meyer, Christian Meyer and Garett Shuck; and two nephews, Keith (Betsy) Erickson and Gary Erickson.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Henrietta Erickson; and one nephew, Ted Erickson.
A gathering of family and friends will be held on Friday, July 31, 2020 from 10 to 11 a.m. at the First Lutheran Church in Ohio. The memorial service will be Friday at 11 a.m. at the church, with Reverend Gene Vincent officiating. Burial with military honors will be at Walnut Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials have been established to the First Lutheran Church in Ohio and to Heritage Health.
Dick's family would like to extend a special thank you to the Heritage Health staff in Walnut for their wonderful, loving care of Dick during his year there.
Due to COVID-19 guidelines, face masks will be required inside the church.
