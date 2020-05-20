Richard J. Olds
Died: May 16, 2020; Princeton
PRINCETON – Richard J. Olds, 92, of Princeton, IL passed away at Liberty Village, Princeton on Saturday, May 16, 2020.
Services will be held at a later date and time. Arrangements by Norberg Memorial Home, Inc. & Monuments.
Published in Bureau County Republican on May 20, 2020.