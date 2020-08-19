Richard 'Dick' J. Olds
Born: October 27, 1927; Ottawa
Died: May 16, 2020; Princeton
PRINCETON – Richard "Dick" J. Olds, 92, passed away on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at Liberty Village in Princeton, IL.
Dick was born on October 27, 1927 to the late Justin and Loretta (Stephens) Olds in Ottawa, IL. He was a graduate of Wyanet High School, Class of 1945. He married Elaine M. Lundgren at St. Louis Catholic Church in Princeton, IL on October 22, 1949. He attended Quincy and St. Bede Colleges and worked at Barcol Overdoor.
He was a member of Knights of Columbus, Father Farrel Council, St. Louis Parish, Starved Rock Knights of Columbus Council, Eucharistic Minister for St. Louis Parish, as well as a hospital volunteer at Perry Memorial Hospital. He enjoyed making cheese spread and spending time with his family.
Dick is survived by his wife of 70 years, Elaine Olds; four children, Janet (Wayne) Karp of Sun Lakes, AZ, Betty (Scott) Ehret of Goodyear, AZ, Richard (Janice) Olds of Princeton, IL and Teresa (Henry) Sokalski of Lombard, IL; nine grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Justin and Loretta Olds; and two aunts, Bernadine Smith and Florence Miller
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Gateway Center, Princeton, IL or Open Door Rehabilitation Center in Sandwich, IL.
Services will be held on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 10 a.m. at St. Louis Catholic Church, Princeton, IL officiated by Father Daniel Gifford.
Memorials and online condolences may be left at www.norbergfh.com
Arrangements by Norberg Memorial Home, Inc. & Monuments.