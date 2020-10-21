1/1
Richard K. Ristau
Richard K. Ristau

Born: August 29, 1926; Spring Valley

Died: October 14, 2020; Des Moines, Iowa

GRIMES, Iowa – Richard Keith Ristau, 94, of Grimes, Iowa and formerly of Bettendorf, Iowa, passed away on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at the Iowa Methodist Medical Center in Des Moines, Iowa.

Visitation was held from 10 a.m. until noon on Tuesday, October 20th at McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home in Bettendorf, Iowa. Graveside services were held at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon at Valley Memorial Park in Spring Valley, Illinois.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Legion (www.legion.org) or to a charity of the donor's choice.

Dick was born on August 29, 1926 in Spring Valley, the son of Adolph & Oralda (Fowler) Ristau. He graduated from DePue High School in Illinois. After graduation, he was briefly employed with the New Jersey Zinc Company before entering the United States Navy during World War II. Following his service, he was a machinist apprentice for 4 years with Caterpillar. Dick was then a manufacturing engineer for 35 years, retiring in 1983.

He was united in marriage to Shirley Robeck on May 28, 1949 in DePue. She preceded him in death on January 30, 1976. He was then united in marriage to Margaret Greenwell on July 15, 1978. She preceded him in death on May 29, 2006.

Dick was honored to attend the Hy-Vee Honor Flight to Washington D.C., which he greatly enjoyed. He was also presented with a Quilt of Valor in May of 2017, made and sewn by Mary Martin of Geneseo, Illinois.

Dick was an avid squirrel hunter from early childhood. A gun show enthusiast, he enjoyed traveling with his best friend, Ron Martin of Geneseo to various events.

He enjoyed target shooting and participating in gun shows in Des Moines with his grandson, Ken. His memberships included the Milan Rifle Club of Milan, Illinois and the American Legion Post 26 of Davenport, Iowa.

Those left to honor Dick's memory include his son and daughter-in-law, Steve and Pam Ristau of Des Moines; and his grandson, Kenneth (Lori) Ristau of Johnston, Iowa.

The Ristau family would like to thank the staff of the Kennybrook Village in Grimes for providing an enjoyable and caring atmosphere for Dick. Special gratitude is extended to the doctors and staff at the Iowa Methodist Medical Center for their professionalism and kindness.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting Dick's obituary at www.McGinnis-Chambers.com.


Published in Bureau County Republican on Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
20
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home
OCT
20
Graveside service
02:30 PM
Valley Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home
644 River Dr
Bettendorf, IA 52722
563-355-1751
October 18, 2020
Sorry to learn of Dicks passing. I know of Dick from our time at Cat. He was a very good person and a really pleasant guy to be around. I missed him when we retired and thought of him often.
Bill Brookhart
October 18, 2020
We always enjoyed seeing him at Wildwood church. He was ways faithful to be there. We will miss him.
Janice Simmons
