NEW BEDFORD – Richard Lee Peterson, 91, of New Bedford, IL, passed away on Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center in Peoria, IL.
Richard was born in New Bedford, IL, the son of Tracy and Oreetha (Monson) Peterson on January 20, 1929. He graduated from Manlius High School in Manlius, IL, in 1946. Richard served in the U.S. Army in South Korea from 1951-1953 as a radio operator in the Heavy Mortar Company of 27th Infantry Division ("Wolfhounds"), receiving the Korean Service Medal, the United Nations Service Medal, and the Combat Infantry Badge.
Richard married Margaret Mary Packee in Kewanee, IL, on February 20, 1954, and they made their home on a farm just north of New Bedford, where Richard worked the land and raised cattle for 40 years before retiring from farming in 1994. Richard then worked at Michlig AgriCenter in Manlius, where he worked for 15 years until fully retiring in 2009.
Richard and Margaret were blessed with four children, Joel (Peggy Brechon) Peterson of Rockford, IL, Chris Peterson of Colorado Springs, CO, Jeff (Barbara) Peterson of Wyanet, IL, and Rita (Del Winters) Peterson of Sheffield, IL, who in turn blessed them with grandchildren: Greg Brechon, Kris (Brechon) Peterson, Tracy (Peterson) Orth, Taylor Peterson, Tyler Richard Peterson, Lauren Peterson, Brittany McReynolds, and Maggie McReynolds, and great-grandchildren, Ronnie Peterson, John Richard Orth, and Colby Orth. He is also survived by his siblings, Charles (Liz) Peterson, Carola (Harold) Englehart, and Thomas (Sumreung) Peterson.
Richard was a member of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Walnut, IL, and was active in the Knights of Columbus. Richard was also a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, American Legion- Post 179 in Walnut, the Manlius Sportsman Club, the National Cattleman's Beef Association, and the Bureau County Cattleman's Association, and he served as a volunteer fireman with the Manlius-New Bedford Fire Department.
Richard was preceded in death by his grandparents, Earl and Anna Peterson and Urban and Esther Monson, his parents, Tracy and Oreetha Peterson and his brother, Norman Peterson.
Masks and social distancing will be enforced for a visitation allowing up to 50 people at time at the Garland Funeral Home in Walnut, on Sunday, September 20, 2020 from 4 to 6 p.m. Celebration of the Mass of Christian Burial, allowing up to 50 people, will be on Monday, September 21, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Walnut with Reverend Thomas Shaw, Celebrant officiating. Burial will follow at Manlius Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial will be established in his memory. For online condolences, please visit www.garlandfuneralhomes.com
