Richard 'Dick' Madsen



Born: March 13, 1945; Princeton



Died: June 28, 2020; Lolo, Montana



LOLO, Montana – Dick Madsen, 75, of Lolo, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, June 28th, 2020 at his home.



He was born on March 13th, 1945, in Princeton, Illinois to Roy and Gladys Madsen. He grew up on the family farm with siblings Kay, Marilyn, Cindy, and Wayne. He attended school in Tiskilwa, Illinois, graduating in 1963, where he learned to play the drums and was an active member of 4-H.



He went on to earn a bachelor's degree in accounting and auditing from Midstate College of Commerce in 1965. This degree helped secure his first accounting job with Cleveland Cliffs Mining Company, where he went on to become a financial controller at 3 different mines. The first mine he was transferred to was Adams Mine in Englehart, Ontario Canada. In the tiny town of Englehart, he met his wife, Melaney Madsen (Hall). They were engaged on April 1st, 1973 (no joke) and married Sept. 15th, 1973. They welcomed son, Peter, and daughter, Tara in 1974 and 1975, respectively. Dick was an active member of the community service club, The Kinsmen, and volunteered countless hours at the Englehart Ice Arena and at the local baseball fields. Weekends were spent camping and fishing with family and friends.



In 1989, Dick was transferred to Hibbing Taconite Mine in Hibbing, Minnesota. The family remained there for 6 years before transferring to his final career destination, Empire Mine in Marquette, Michigan. He retired from Cleveland Cliffs in 2001, and made the move to Lolo, Montana. Not quite ready to retire completely, he then worked at the Missoula Job Service for 10 years, helping employers and future employees with their work force needs.



Dick was hardly defined by his professional career though. Anyone who knew him, will remember him as a gentle, warm, and generous soul. The best example of his generosity was his baking and sharing of Christmas cookies. He began the tradition in 1990, and he continued to grow it until he had perfected 65 different kinds of cookies and bars available for friends and family. Cookies eventually found their way to various holidays from New Year's Day all the way through Christmas. Each dessert was expertly baked, cut, and decorated. His cookie trays were his signature item and he was always sharing his talents and goodies with others. He often brought trays to his doctor's offices, co-workers, and mailed them or delivered them to friends and family throughout the year. He also donated hundreds of dozens to his church for gatherings and other functions.



Dick was above all, a caring soul with a gift for listening and simply being present. Family members, friends, and co-workers all turned to Dick in times of crisis for his wisdom, comfort, and strength. His grandchildren knew him as the world's best Papa. He picked them up from school, attended plays, recitals, graduations, cheered at many sporting events, and made every birthday special. He not only purchased the trendiest pajamas for his grandchildren for sleepovers, he sported them as well even when it meant wearing SpongeBob SquarePants. He loved nothing more than to be with his family. A perfect day would include touching base with all his family, enjoying a family meal, reading a book, solving Sudoku, taking a walk, and working on a puzzle.



Survivors include his wife of 46 years, Melaney, Lolo; son, Peter (Karie) Madsen, their three children, Carter, Ayden, and Mckenna of Fredericksburg, Virginia; and daughter, Tara (Phil) Smart, and their two children, Jack and Sam of Missoula, Montana. Dick's surviving siblings include Kay (Gene) McCoy, Marilyn Pattelli, Cindy (Bob) Davidson, Wayne (Dawn) Madsen; as well as many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, family, and friends.



A memorial to remember and celebrate his life will be held on Saturday, July 11th, from 1 to 5 pm at Tara's home in Missoula, Montana.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the American Red Cross or the Tiskilwa Historical Society.





