Richard L. 'Dick' Slutz
Born: July 27, 1946; Peoria
Died: May 8, 2020; Peoria
HOPEWELL – Richard Lee "Dick" Slutz, 73, of Hopewell, passed away of natural causes and went to his heavenly home on Friday, May 8, 2020 at 11:36 p.m. at UnityPoint Health Methodist in Peoria.
Dick was born July 27, 1946 in Peoria, the son of Kenneth and Ivy Rae (Parmenter) Slutz. He married Marilyn Maurer on June 16, 1968; she survives.
Also surviving are one son, Bryson (Danell) Slutz of Peoria; two daughters, Emily (Joel) Austin of Farmington, and Katie (Ben) Endress of Buda; 13 grandchildren, Raylan Slutz, Brent (Emma) and Ian Austin, and Corbin, Marissa, Maria, Mallory, Elijah, Libby, Aubrey, Ellie, Sadie, and Will Endress; three brothers, Brian Slutz of Peoria, Gary (Mary) Slutz of E. Moline, and Greg (Margaret) Slutz of Belaire, Texas; and many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by both of his parents.
Dick served in the United States Navy. In 1974 he went to work at Caterpillar, where he retired as a technician at the Hose Plant in 2009. He became a believer of Christ at the age of 26. He had a very deep faith, was involved with his church and was always willing to help and serve of his time and talents. He enjoyed woodworking, fixing anything he could, and was a Cub Scout Master. Dick was a kind, gentle and a good man who was always quietly giving of himself to others. His giving ways continued after his death, as he was an organ donor.
He was a member of the Bradford Apostolic Christian Church, where a vehicle visitation will take place on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Staff will be on site to assist and direct traffic, as guests will greet the family from their cars. His funeral will begin at 11 a.m. immediately following the visitation and is for family only. It may be viewed live online at https://youtu.be/ZguciQFhd3Q. Ministers of the church will officiate. Burial will be at the Bradford Apostolic Church Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be given to the Apostolic Christian Harvest Call-Disaster Relief Fund. You may leave your name and condolences on Dick's tribute wall at www.haskellfuneral.com.
Haskell Funeral & Cremation Services in Wyoming is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Bureau County Republican on May 13, 2020.