Ricky W. Wlodarchak
Rick W. Wlodarchak

Died: May 8, 2020; Mendota

MENDOTA – Ricky Wayne Wlodarchak, 62, of rural Mendota, passed away on Friday, May 8, 2020 at his home.

A celebration of Ricky's life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are through the Fiocchi Funeral Home, Cherry.


Published in Bureau County Republican on May 13, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Fiocchi Funeral Home
219 South Main St.
Cherry, IL 61317
815-894-2222
