Rick W. Wlodarchak
Died: May 8, 2020; Mendota
MENDOTA – Ricky Wayne Wlodarchak, 62, of rural Mendota, passed away on Friday, May 8, 2020 at his home.
A celebration of Ricky's life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are through the Fiocchi Funeral Home, Cherry.
Published in Bureau County Republican on May 13, 2020.