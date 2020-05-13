Or Copy this URL to Share

Rick W. Wlodarchak



Died: May 8, 2020; Mendota



MENDOTA – Ricky Wayne Wlodarchak, 62, of rural Mendota, passed away on Friday, May 8, 2020 at his home.



A celebration of Ricky's life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are through the Fiocchi Funeral Home, Cherry.





