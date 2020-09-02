1/
Robert A. "Rob" Wangelin
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert A. 'Rob' Wangelin

Born: February 3, 1968

Died: August 29, 2020

WALNUT – Robert A. "Rob" Wangelin, 52, of Walnut, died Saturday, August 29, 2020.

He was born on February 3, 1968 in Princeton, the son of Richard and Ruth Ann (Vincent) Wangelin. He had farmed in the Walnut area for the past 22 years, and had also worked as a truck driver for the Ace Hardware Distribution Center in Princeton for the past 3 months. Rob was a member of the Walnut Bible Church. He loved riding his motorcycle, boating, cars, snowmobiling, farming and lived life to the fullest! His grandson was the apple of his eye.

Survivors include his daughter, Megan Wangelin (Alexander Orda) of Downers Grove, IL; his sons, Andrew Wangelin of Sterling and Christopher (Liz) Chamberlain of Lakewood, CO; his mother, Ruth Ann Wangelin of Walnut; his sister, Roxanne (Kevin) Kuhlemier of Rock Falls; his brothers, Ronald Wangelin of LaSalle, Rodney (Sue) Wangelin of Walnut; his grandchildren, Carter Wangelin of Walnut and Margo Chamberlain of Lakewood, CO; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father and his grandparents.

Masks and social distancing will be required for a visitation to be held on Friday September 4, 2020 from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Walnut Bible Church in Walnut. The funeral will follow at 7 p.m. with the Reverend Eldon Cook.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Walnut Bible Church.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bureau County Republican on Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Garland Funeral Home
14733 Illinois Hwy
Walnut, IL 61376
(815) 379-2010
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Garland Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved