Robert A. 'Rob' Wangelin



Born: February 3, 1968



Died: August 29, 2020



WALNUT – Robert A. "Rob" Wangelin, 52, of Walnut, died Saturday, August 29, 2020.



He was born on February 3, 1968 in Princeton, the son of Richard and Ruth Ann (Vincent) Wangelin. He had farmed in the Walnut area for the past 22 years, and had also worked as a truck driver for the Ace Hardware Distribution Center in Princeton for the past 3 months. Rob was a member of the Walnut Bible Church. He loved riding his motorcycle, boating, cars, snowmobiling, farming and lived life to the fullest! His grandson was the apple of his eye.



Survivors include his daughter, Megan Wangelin (Alexander Orda) of Downers Grove, IL; his sons, Andrew Wangelin of Sterling and Christopher (Liz) Chamberlain of Lakewood, CO; his mother, Ruth Ann Wangelin of Walnut; his sister, Roxanne (Kevin) Kuhlemier of Rock Falls; his brothers, Ronald Wangelin of LaSalle, Rodney (Sue) Wangelin of Walnut; his grandchildren, Carter Wangelin of Walnut and Margo Chamberlain of Lakewood, CO; and numerous nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by his father and his grandparents.



Masks and social distancing will be required for a visitation to be held on Friday September 4, 2020 from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Walnut Bible Church in Walnut. The funeral will follow at 7 p.m. with the Reverend Eldon Cook.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Walnut Bible Church.





