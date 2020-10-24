Robert Destri
Born: November 26, 1938; Spring Valley
Died: October 21, 2020; Hines
LADD – Robert Destri, 81, of Ladd, passed away, Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at Loyola University Medical Center in Hines, IL.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at Holy Trinity Church, Cherry with Rev. Patrick Fixsen, pastor officiating. Burial will follow in Valley Memorial Park, Spring Valley with full military rites conducted by the Ladd American Legion Post #938. Visitation will be held 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Mueller Funeral Home, Peru. Additional visitation will be held from 10 to 10:50 a.m. on Wednesday at the church. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, those attending services are kindly asked to wear face coverings and follow social distancing guidelines.
Mr. Destri was born November 26, 1938 in Spring Valley to Fred and Katherine (Marchetti) Destri. He graduated from Hall High School, Class of 1957 and served in the U.S. Army from 1962-1964. He married Teryl Volant on April 18, 1999 at the couple's home in Ladd. He worked at Hennepin Steel Mill for more than 33 years. He was a member of Holy Trinity Church, Cherry, Ladd Moose Lodge and Ladd American Legion Post #938.
Bob and his wife spent the winters in Apache Junction, AZ and spent many years going to the Cubs spring training and attended many away games throughout the country. He was an avid fisherman, loved to play golf and enjoyed taking care of his flower garden and lawn. He was known as one of the best poker and euchre players. He loved sports and knew all the stats of his favorite teams.
He is survived by his wife, Teryl of Ladd; three children, Kathy Melvin of Elizabethton, TN, Jamie (Jim) Mealey of San Tan Valley, AZ and Kristi Parker of Oglesby; three granddaughters, Melissa Hayer, Johnna Destri, and Jaide Gramer; one grandson, Gino Mealey; one great-grandson, David Linton; two great-great grandchildren, Karrissa and Joey Linton; one sister, Joanne Monterastelli of Peru; one brother, Gary (Lisa) Destri of Webster Park; and his mother in-law, Yvonne Volant of Ladd
He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Ron Destri; and his father-in-law, Harry Volant.
Pallbearers will be Jim and Gino Mealey, Paul Crawford, Rick Nauman, Michael Quartucci and Tony Pavanto.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the Spring Valley Food Pantry or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.
The online guestbook may be viewed and memories shared at www.MuellerFH.com