Robert E. FoulkeBorn: September 6, 1963Died: July 7, 2020OKLAHOMA CITY, Oklahoma– Robert Earl Foulke was born on September 6, 1963 in Kewanee, Illinois, the son of Jack Earl and Catherine Jane (Thomas) Foulke. He passed away early Tuesday morning, July 7th, 2020 at the age of 56 after battling throat cancer.He served for 4 years in the Untied States Army as a combat engineer for the 8th Infantry Division. He worked for Fred Jones Manufacturing in the 1990s, and then for many years as a valve builder for Berg Dorf Pipe Company in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. He was a good and caring husband, father, and grandfather. He was a wonderful brother and friend. He enjoyed camping, fishing, and throwing horse shoes at gatherings with family and friends.He leaves behind a son, Jacob from a previous relationship; wife Lisa of 22 years, stepson, Chris Pittman and his wife Shelby, and their daughter Kalie (grandpa's favorite); adopted daughter, Natalie; his mom Katy; brothers Dan and John; sister, Jacque and her husband, Phil Freebus; and a whole slew of aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends who loved him very much. He will be greatly missed.A memorial service will be held for him at a later date in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.