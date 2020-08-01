Robert H. Linley
Born: July 15, 1934
Died: July 28, 2020
WALNUT – Robert H. Linley, 86, of Walnut, passed away on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at Heritage Manor.
Robert was born and raised on a dairy farm in Arena, WI, on July 15, 1934, the son of Howard and Alice (Luther) Linley. Robert attended the University of Wisconsin, but left to pursue his Wisconsin Cheesemaker's License, which he received in 1953. He married Virginia Dodge on June 26, 1954 in Arena, WI. She predeceased him on April 24, 2011. Robert owned and operated a cheese factory in Wisconsin, until moving back to Walnut to become partial owner of Avanti Foods in 1962.
Robert was involved in many Walnut areaorganizations. He was on the Board of the Walnut Township Community. Robert was a proud Rotary Club member, where he served as President from 1985-1986. He also became a Paul Harris Fellow in Rotary International in 1993. Robert was a charter member of the original Walnut Jaycee Chapter when it formed in 1964. He served as President from 1966-1970, and assisted with providing the Walnut FireDepartment with the first rescue unit.
Survivors include one son, Mark (Shari) Linley of Walnut; one daughter-in-law, Stacey Butler of Alton, IL; eight grandchildren, Jeremy (Jessie) Linley of Godfrey, IL, Johnnie (April) Linley of Bethalto, IL, Jackie (Paul) Aholt of Wood River, IL, Jennifer, Jessica, Jeffrey, and Jordan Linley all of Walnut, and Casey (Nick) Ezell of Alton, IL; eight great-grandchildren, Owen, Isabel, Cooper, Landon, and Greyson Linley; Ryder and Graham Aholt, and Savanah Ezell; one sister, Janice (John) Davis of Cuba City, WI; and one niece, Holly (Jamie) Droessler and their children Faith andDrew of Mt. Horeb, WI. Robert was preceded in death by his parents; wife,Virginia; and one son, Michael Linley.
Visitation will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at St. John's Catholic Church, 204 Main St, Walnut, IL 61376. Celebration of Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 a.m., with Rev. Thomas Shaw officiating. Burial will conclude at Walnut Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Heritage Health, 308 S. 2nd St, Walnut, IL 61376.
