Robert Huettemann
Born: May 15, 1947; La Salle
Died: May 13, 2020; Spring Valley
SPRING VALLEY – Robert M. Huettemann, 72, resident of Punta Gorda, FL and Spring Valley, formerly of La Salle and Seatonville, died Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at his home in Spring Valley.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private family visitation and service will be held Saturday, May 16, at the Barto Funeral Home, Spring Valley, with burial at St. Hyacinth's Cemetery in La Salle. A celebration of Robert's life will be held at a later date.
Mr. Huettemann was born on May 15, 1947 in La Salle to Melvin and Helen (Wojciechowski) Huettemann. He attended St. Hyacinth School, St. Bede Academy, and graduated from Northern Illinois University. He married Kathleen (Kay) Loebach of LaSalle on August 5, 1972 at St. Hyacinth Catholic Church. Mr. Huettemann was a teacher at La Salle-Peru Twp. High School and L-P Area Vocational School during the early 1970s. He later became manager of production scheduling and inventory control at LOF (Pilkington) Glass in Ottawa. He retired from LKCS in Peru, where he was production manager. Mr. Huettemann also operated Apple Valley Farm in Seatonville with his family during the 1990s.
He was a member of the former St. Gertrude Catholic Church in Seatonville, where he was a reader, server, Eucharistic minister, and church trustee. He served as a board member of the Starved Rock Runner's Club and was also newsletter editor during his tenure.
Mr. Huettemann was preceded in death by his wife, Kay, in 2015.
He is survived by his two sons, Clay (Alicia) of Peru and Cole (Kris) of Seatonville, and his daughter, Nicole (Craig) Olson of Seatonville. In 2018, he and Nora Machek became life partners in a commitment ceremony that took place on September 22 in Peru. She survives, along with his brother, Richard, of Seatonville; his twin sisters, Susan (Terry) Reef of Fishers, IN and Sharon (Ned) Johnson of Frontenac, KS; 16 grandchildren; and 6 great-grandchildren.
Published in Bureau County Republican on May 16, 2020.