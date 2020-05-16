Robert Huettemann
1947 - 2020
Robert Huettemann

Born: May 15, 1947; La Salle

Died: May 13, 2020; Spring Valley

SPRING VALLEY – Robert M. Huettemann, 72, resident of Punta Gorda, FL and Spring Valley, formerly of La Salle and Seatonville, died Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at his home in Spring Valley.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private family visitation and service will be held Saturday, May 16, at the Barto Funeral Home, Spring Valley, with burial at St. Hyacinth's Cemetery in La Salle. A celebration of Robert's life will be held at a later date.

Mr. Huettemann was born on May 15, 1947 in La Salle to Melvin and Helen (Wojciechowski) Huettemann. He attended St. Hyacinth School, St. Bede Academy, and graduated from Northern Illinois University. He married Kathleen (Kay) Loebach of LaSalle on August 5, 1972 at St. Hyacinth Catholic Church. Mr. Huettemann was a teacher at La Salle-Peru Twp. High School and L-P Area Vocational School during the early 1970s. He later became manager of production scheduling and inventory control at LOF (Pilkington) Glass in Ottawa. He retired from LKCS in Peru, where he was production manager. Mr. Huettemann also operated Apple Valley Farm in Seatonville with his family during the 1990s.

He was a member of the former St. Gertrude Catholic Church in Seatonville, where he was a reader, server, Eucharistic minister, and church trustee. He served as a board member of the Starved Rock Runner's Club and was also newsletter editor during his tenure.

Mr. Huettemann was preceded in death by his wife, Kay, in 2015.

He is survived by his two sons, Clay (Alicia) of Peru and Cole (Kris) of Seatonville, and his daughter, Nicole (Craig) Olson of Seatonville. In 2018, he and Nora Machek became life partners in a commitment ceremony that took place on September 22 in Peru. She survives, along with his brother, Richard, of Seatonville; his twin sisters, Susan (Terry) Reef of Fishers, IN and Sharon (Ned) Johnson of Frontenac, KS; 16 grandchildren; and 6 great-grandchildren.

A guestbook may be signed and memories shared at bartofh.com


Published in Bureau County Republican on May 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
MAY
16
Visitation
At Funeral Home
MAY
16
Service
At Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Barto Funeral Home - Spring Valley
120 West Cleveland Street
Spring Valley, IL 61362
(815) 663-5021
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

8 entries
May 15, 2020
Sent with sympathy from Prineville, Oregon. Thinking of you all at this time. Cousin Phil, Deidre, Joshua, Natalie, Roman and Joseph Stenbeck
Phil Stenbeck
Family
May 15, 2020
We offer their condolences to Bob's family and Nora. He was a wonderful man, full of life. We are holding you in our prayers.
Ron Janet Banwart
Friend
May 15, 2020
Im sad to hear about Bobs passing. My memories of our fun family reunions in Seatonville will last forever.
Courtney Huettemann Goebel
Family
May 15, 2020
Sending condolences and prayers to Nora and the family.
Kathleen Prostko Mueller & Elaine Ernat
Kathleen Mueller
Classmate
May 15, 2020
Nicole,Craig and family,
So sorry to read about the loss of your Dad. Sending prayers and sympathy

Jack & Patricia Boroski
Patricia & Jack Boroski
Friend
May 15, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. So sorry for your loss Craig and Nicki and family!
mary dugenske
May 14, 2020
Remembering Bob from St Gertrudes & good times at Apple Valley Farm. My condolences to his loved ones
Dinna Barsztaitis
Friend
May 14, 2020
Nikki and family Im so sorry to hear this about Bob!!! He was one of the nicest and kindess person I have known !!! I had some great times working apple valley farms with him and Kay !! ❤
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
