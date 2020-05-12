PRINCETON-Robert Joseph Dunn, formerly of San Francisco, California, and late of Princeton, Illinois, passed away May 11, 2020 at Liberty Village, Princeton.
Bob was born on July 8, 1939, the youngest son of James J. and Genevieve (Fitzpatrick) Dunn of rural Harmon, Illinois.
He attended the Daven one-room school house in East Grove Township and
moved on to attend Walnut High School, where he was active in FAA, band and track and graduated with the Class of 1957. He went on to higher education at University of Illinois, where he obtained a bachelor's degree in animal science.
He joined the U.S. Air Force in 1962 and was stationed in California,
where he served as a navigator until 1967. He then made his home in San Francisco.
Robert held a number of jobs over his lifetime, including at Electronic Data Systems, a company founded by H. Ross Perot. He became interested in the views of philosopher Eric Hoffer of San Francisco and attended his lectures.
In the late 1980s, he returned to Illinois to spend time with his father following a long illness.
Bob was a lifelong learner who was very interested in the human brain. He also studied phlebotomy at IVCC and earned his certificate. He worked at Sunstrand in LaSalle and purchased a home in DePue. Following his father's passing, he returned to his beloved San Francisco.
He enjoyed playing his guitar, and was most gifted at the song, "Hang Down Your Head Tom Dooley". He loved the late 1950s and '60s folk music by singers Judy Collins; Peter, Paul and Mary; The Kingston Trio; Carole King and many others.
He was involved in the Society of G. K. Chesterton and enjoyed going to the annual conventions and meeting other members.
He was an avid communicant of the Catholic Church, first attending St.
John the Evangelist's Catholic Church, in Walnut, Illinois where he served as an altar boy.
Bob is survived by his sister-in-law, Anita Dunn of Walnut; nieces and
nephews, Martin (Jean) Dunn of Riverview, Fla., Patty (John) Schiera of Lake Thunderbird, Peggy (Gary "Poke") Clark of Princeton, Kathy (Rob) Riley of Ohio, Ill., Shauna Dunn (Paul Gyorok) of Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.; Jim (Jamie) Dunn of Ohio, Ill. and Carole (Mike) Vaughn of Princeton; great-nieces and great-nephews, and numerous cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Genevieve in 1961 and James in 1996; his step mother, Florence; one sister, Sister Elizabeth Dunn, Order of St. Benedict; and two brothers, James "Jay" Dunn and Gerald Dunn.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, private services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are by Garland Funeral Home, Walnut.
A memorial fund will be established.
Online condolences may be sent to www.garlandfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Bureau County Republican on May 12, 2020.