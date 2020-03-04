Bureau County Republican Obituaries
Memorial Funeral Chapel - ELIZABETHTON
212 N MAIN ST
Elizabethton, TN 37643
(423) 543-3839

Robert L. Shipp

Robert L. Shipp Obituary
Robert leonard shipp

Born: Jan. 14, 1934; Seatonville

Died: Jan. 20, 2020; Elizabethton, Tennessee

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. â€" Robert Leonard Shipp, 86, Elizabethton, passed away Monday, January 20, 2020 at his residence.

He was born January 14, 1934 in Seatonville, Illinois to the late Roscoe & Edith Elizabeth Velker Shipp. He served in the United States Army. He had lived a short time in Elizabethton. He was a self-employed businessman. He was a former owner of Napa Auto Parts in Illinois.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a nephew: Joseph Jackson.

Survivors include his sister: Barbara Ann Jackson. Two Nieces & One Nephew: Lorraine & Roy E. Wilson, Stephen Jackson & wife Sherry and Mary Orduna & husband Sam. Several great nieces & nephews.

Graveside Service was Jan. 26, 2020 in the Rock Springs Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Roy Wilson officiating. Military Honors were provided by the Johnson County Honor Guard.

The family would like to express a special â€œThank Youâ€ to the Staff & residents of Courtyard Apartments for their prayers and support during his death.

Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.

Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Shipp Family
Published in the Bureau County Republican on Mar. 4, 2020
