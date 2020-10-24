Robert O. Gustafson
Born: February 10, 1932; Princeton
Died: October 23, 2020; La Salle
LA SALLE – Robert O. Gustafson, 88, of the Illinois Veterans' Home in La Salle, died October 23, 2020 at the VA Home.
Bob, also known as Gus, was born Feb. 10, 1932, in Princeton, Illinois to Malcolm and Alma (Magnuson) Gustafson of Tiskilwa, Illinois. He married Alice E. Vail on May 15, 1954, in Princeton. She passed on Aug. 18, 1993. He married Barbara McKenzie in Princeton on March 20, 2004. She passed on Nov. 3, 2019.
He was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Princeton. He attended Lewistown and Tiskilwa schools, graduating in 1950 from Tiskilwa High School. He then served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. He was employed at Browning Ford in Princeton for 35 years. He volunteered as a Scoutmaster of the Boy Scout troop in Malden and served on the Malden High School Board. He enjoyed horseback riding, and completed the 100-mile trail ride several years. Bob also was a member of the Kiwanis Club in Princeton and a Gold Coat at Perry Memorial Hospital in his retirement years.
Survivors include one daughter, Ann (Roger) Elmore ofFayetteville, Arkansas; one son, David (Sharon) Gustafson of Mundelein, Illinois;s even grandchildren, Megan (Michael) Brown, David (Jessica) Elmore, and Peter(Tiffany) Elmore, all of Fayetteville, Laura (Marty) Combs of Boulder, Colorado, Mark Gustafson of Colorado Springs, Colorado, Paul (Jessica) Gustafson of Asheville, North Carolina, and Hannah Gustafson of Boulder; 10 great-grandchildren, Titus, Elliott, Ezra, and Alice Brown, Elizabeth and Nathan Elmore, and Ingrid, Elsie, Annika, and Kirsten Combs; one brother, Gerald of Carlyle, IL; one sister-in-law, Betty Gustafson; and nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wives, Alice and Barbara; two sisters, Darlene and Doris; and two brothers, Russ and Gene.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, October 26, 2020 at the First United Methodist Church of Princeton, with the Rev. Ryan Sutton officiating. Burial will be in Oakland Cemetery, Princeton with military rites conducted by the Princeton Veterans' Group. Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, October 25, 2020 atthe First United Methodist Church, Princeton.
Memorials may be directed to the First United Methodist Church in Princeton.
