NEW BEDFORD – Robert "Bob" Pendgraft passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by loved ones, on Friday, August 28, 2020 in New Bedford, Illinois.
Bob was born in Oakland, Iowa on February 23, 1946 to Art and Phyllis Pendgraft. Bob spent his career as a long-haul truck driver and traveled to nearly every state in the country as well as working locally for West Bureau Farms during the final years of his life. He was immensely proud of his work with West Bureau Farms and the opportunity to surround himself with hard working, honest and caring people; a fitting capstone to a career that allowed Bob to not only see all corners of the United States, but also to support the country's manufacturing industry and participate in some of the country's most notable events, including Super Bowl XLII when he was among a small group of drivers that transported across the country the Roman numeral signage marking the game placed on University of Phoenix Stadium. In 2009, Bob was recognized by the state of Iowa and Iowa Motor Truck Association as an Outstanding Professional Driver; an award presented to the elite drivers within the industry.
Always one for a new adventure, Bob and his beloved wife, Carol, took a chance and opened their own bar and restaurant in the early 1990s. Five Points required great sacrifice and hard work, but created many new and lasting friendships and allowed Bob to be surrounded by people and the opportunity to do what he liked most: talk and share stories. Bob never met someone he could not quickly turn into a friend and had the unique ability to take a story he heard and make it his own, which had the effect of making friend and stranger alike comfortable and at ease. Bob was an avid Green Bay Packers fan, loved to play pool and spend time with friends and family. However, Bob?s greatest pleasure was enjoying the company of Carol and, if the opportunity presented itself, dancing with her to their favorite country tune. He and Carol listened to the songs they used to dance to as he left this earth for heaven.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Rich; sister, Bertie; and stepson, Jim.
He is survived by his wife; children, Bobbi Sieh (Alan), Susie Freeman (Kevin) and Chris Pendgraft; stepchildren, Paula Lough (Ken) and Michael Thomson (Rachael); and several loving grandchildren. Bob will be missed immensely by his family and friends, but never forgotten by those who loved him.
