1/1
Roberta Patty
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Roberta's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Roberta Louise Patty

Born: July 25, 1924; Peoria

Died: October 12, 2020; Mendota

Mendota – Roberta Louise Patty, 96, of Mendota, Illinois, formerly of Princeton, Illinois, and Galva, Illinois, passed away 10:25 a.m. Monday, October 12, 2020 at Heritage Health in Mendota.

Due to Covid-19 there will be a private ceremony with Pastor Ed Sulpice, officiating. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Burial will take place in Forest Hill Cemetery in Wyanet, Illinois.

Roberta was born July 25, 1924, in Peoria, Illinois, the daughter of William Day and Edith (Babcock) Young. She married Ralph Richard Patty on February 15, 1945 in Ottumwa, Iowa. He preceded her in death on August 5, 2020.

She is survived by three children, Carl Richard (Linda Sue) Patty of Mendota, IL, Timothy Joe (Deborah Jo) Patty of West Branch, IA, and Jenine Louise Patty-Anderson of Rock Falls, IL; four grandchildren, and 13 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; 3 sisters, Betty, Shirley, and June; and 1 brother, Bill.

She was a graduate of Wyanet High School in Wyanet, Illinois.

Roberta worked at Green River Ordinance Plant during WWII. She was a loving wife and mother, who adored her family. She was a member of the Community Bible Church of Wyanet.

Memorials may be directed to Community Bible Church of Wyanet.

Online condolences may be sent to www.grant-johnsonfh.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bureau County Republican on Oct. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Grant-Johnson Funeral Home
200 E North St
Wyanet, IL 61379
(866) 699-7711
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Grant-Johnson Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved