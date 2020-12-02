1/
Roger K. Olson
Roger K. Olson

Roger K. Olson, 81, of Toulon, formerly of Buda, died Thursday, November 26, 2020 at Toulon Rehabilitation & Health Care Center.

Graveside service will be at 10:30 am on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at the Sheffield Cemetery. Pastor Kevin Drain will officiate. There will be no visitation. Due to Covid-19 regulations, face masks and social distancing must be observed. Memorials may be made to the American Red Cross and left at the funeral home.

Published in Bureau County Republican on Dec. 2, 2020.
