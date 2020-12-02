Roger K. Olson
Roger K. Olson, 81, of Toulon, formerly of Buda, died Thursday, November 26, 2020 at Toulon Rehabilitation & Health Care Center.
Graveside service will be at 10:30 am on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at the Sheffield Cemetery. Pastor Kevin Drain will officiate. There will be no visitation. Due to Covid-19 regulations, face masks and social distancing must be observed. Memorials may be made to the American Red Cross and left at the funeral home.
