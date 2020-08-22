Ronald E. hard
Born: June 26, 1941; Ohio, Illinois
Died: August 19, 2020; Sterling
WYANET – Ronald E. Hard, 79, of rural Wyanet, Illinois passed away at 2:55 a.m. Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at Rock River Hospice and Home in Sterling, Illinois
A visitation will be held Monday, August 24, 2020 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Grant-Johnson Funeral Home, Princeton, Illinois.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at Manlius Cemetery, Manlius, Illinois.
Ron was born June 26, 1941 in Ohio, Illinois, the son of Carl Edward and Ruby Mae (Carlson) Hard.
He married Linda Wallace in Wyanet, Illinois on September 3, 1961. She survives in rural Wyanet.
Also surviving are one son, Rodney (Bernadette) Hard of Concord, North Carolina; and one granddaughter, Brittany Hard of Concord, North Carolina.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Myron Hard.
Ron graduated from Manlius High School with the Class of 1958.
He was a lifelong farmer and a truck driver for a local grain company for 29 years. Ron along with his wife, Linda, sold tractor toys for 30-plus years.
Memorials may be directed to American Cancer Society
or the Iowa City Cancer Center.
Online condolences may be sent to www.grant-johnsonfh.com
.