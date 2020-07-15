1/1
Ronald G. Wall
Ronald Glenn Wall

Born: April 22, 1945; Bradford

Died: July 9, 2020; Tiskilwa

TISKILWA – Ronald Glenn Wall passed away Thursday morning, July 9, 2020 at his home in Tiskilwa, Illinois at the age of 85 years.

He was preceded in his death by his parents and his grandson, Andrew Wall.

He is survived by his wife, Blanche; six children, Lynn (Robert) Grohman of Wolverton, Minn., Craig Wall of Bradford, Jeff (Rachael) Wall of Hemet, Calif, David (Lana) Wall of Bradford, Carol Wall of Bradford, and Jon Wall of Bradford; and four siblings, Mary (Robert) Herrmann, Janith (Kenneth) Brown, Ann (Robert) Brushwyler, and Gary (Connie) Wall. Also surviving, the joy of Ron's life, are 15 loving grandchildren, Amber, Robert, Richard, Alexander, Zachary, Avery, Emerald, Savannah, Bradley, Victoria, Samantha, Colby, Emily, Abigail, and Natalie.

Ron was born on April 22, 1935 in Bradford, Illinois, the son of Glenn and Marguerite (Scott) Wall. Ron graduated from Bradford High School in 1953. He married Blanche Lois Rogerson of Moline, Illinois on April 2, 1960 and settled to a life of farming around Bradford shortly thereafter. He was a lifetime member of First Baptist Church of Bradford where he led worship and taught Sunday School for many years and also served on the Bradford School Board. His favorite pastimes were singing with the Covered Bridge Chorus and the Second Wind Quartet, family cookouts, and spending time with his grandkids.

The family will be celebrating his life at a small private ceremony at the Osceola Grove Cemetery.

Memorials in Ron's memory may be donated to the Wounded Warrior Project or the Covered Bridge Chorus of Princeton, Illinois.

Online condolences may be sent to www.grant-johnsonfh.com.


Published in Bureau County Republican on Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
