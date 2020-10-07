Ronnie Allen Lee, Sr.
Born: March 23, 1960; Kewanee
Died: October 3, 2020; Malden
Malden – Ronnie Allen Lee, Sr. died October 3, 2020, at his home in Malden, IL. He was 60 years old. Ronnie will be cremated and put to rest next to his father whom he adored in Evergreen Memorial Gardens in Kewanee, IL, with a private service.
He was born March 23, 1960, in Kewanee, IL, the son of Robert "Bob" E. Lee and Betty (Schwigen) Lee.
He is survived by a son, Ronnie (Jayde) Lee, Jr. of Malden; 5 grandchildren, Sophie, Brooklyn, Aubrey, Nikolai, and Dominic; two brothers, Robert (Barb) Lee, Jr. and Jimmie Lee of Princeton, IL; four sisters, Bonnie (Donnie) Cowan of Dectur, AL, Karen Murray of Decatur, AL, Vicki (Gary) Maupin of Wyanet, IL, Rose (Walt) Nelson of Wyanet, IL; two step-sisters, Joyce (Jim) Dison of Toulon, IL, Linda (Terry) Kerner of Sheffield, IL; cousins, nephews, and nieces.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his step-mother, Edna May Lee; two brothers in infancy, Clarence and Teddy; one niece, Jessica; and one nephew, Donnie.
Ronnie was a fun loving guy who enjoyed family and friends and talking of the fond memories of the past. He lived for his son and grandchildren whom he loved so much. Growing up, he enjoyed playing music and writing songs with his cousin. He enjoyed spending time with his dad learning how to operate the backhoe, and going to flea markets. At one time, he ran a thrift store in Kewanee with merchandise he and his father purchased. Ronnie will be missed tremendously.
