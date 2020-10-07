1/1
Ronnie Lee Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ronnie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ronnie Allen Lee, Sr.

Born: March 23, 1960; Kewanee

Died: October 3, 2020; Malden

Malden – Ronnie Allen Lee, Sr. died October 3, 2020, at his home in Malden, IL. He was 60 years old. Ronnie will be cremated and put to rest next to his father whom he adored in Evergreen Memorial Gardens in Kewanee, IL, with a private service.

He was born March 23, 1960, in Kewanee, IL, the son of Robert "Bob" E. Lee and Betty (Schwigen) Lee.

He is survived by a son, Ronnie (Jayde) Lee, Jr. of Malden; 5 grandchildren, Sophie, Brooklyn, Aubrey, Nikolai, and Dominic; two brothers, Robert (Barb) Lee, Jr. and Jimmie Lee of Princeton, IL; four sisters, Bonnie (Donnie) Cowan of Dectur, AL, Karen Murray of Decatur, AL, Vicki (Gary) Maupin of Wyanet, IL, Rose (Walt) Nelson of Wyanet, IL; two step-sisters, Joyce (Jim) Dison of Toulon, IL, Linda (Terry) Kerner of Sheffield, IL; cousins, nephews, and nieces.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his step-mother, Edna May Lee; two brothers in infancy, Clarence and Teddy; one niece, Jessica; and one nephew, Donnie.

Ronnie was a fun loving guy who enjoyed family and friends and talking of the fond memories of the past. He lived for his son and grandchildren whom he loved so much. Growing up, he enjoyed playing music and writing songs with his cousin. He enjoyed spending time with his dad learning how to operate the backhoe, and going to flea markets. At one time, he ran a thrift store in Kewanee with merchandise he and his father purchased. Ronnie will be missed tremendously.

Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences may be sent to www.grant-johnsonfh.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bureau County Republican on Oct. 7, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved