Russell M. Poff
Russell M. Poff

Born: March 16, 1924

Died: October 26, 2020

WASHINGTON – Russell M. Poff, 96, of Washington, IL and formerly of Tiskilwa, IL died at 5:08 p.m. Monday, October 26, 2020 at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria, IL.

Born on March 16, 1924 to George and Blanche VanDeventer, he married Minnie Shofner in July of 1968. She preceded him in death on March 28, 2011.

Surviving are one daughter, Judy (Roy) VanOpdorp of Atkinson, IL; three grandchildren, Amanda Scrimsher, Sara Sloan, and Brian Poff; three stepchildren, Betty Begner of Peoria, IL, Leslie Burrell of Washington, IL, and Ronald Dickerson of Germantown Hills, IL; 12 stepgrandchildren, Rhonda Doerr, Melia Dirk, Andrea Moore, Nicole Baker, Amber Begner, Lance Waldinger, Mallory Pimentel, Aaron Dickerson, Melissa Mooi, Ian Dickerson, Zoe Dickerson, and Claire Dickerson; and numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by one son, Jerry Poff; and seven siblings, Midge, Dodie, Henry, Janet, Jeanne, Bob, and Ann.

Russ was a US Army veteran, serving during WW II.

Russ was a body shop repairman at Neiman Autobody in Princeton, IL for many years. He also played bass in the Copple's Country Cousins band for over 30 years, and was a member of the American Legion in Tiskilwa.

Cremation rites will be accorded and a memorial service will be held at a later date. Deiters Funeral Home and Crematory in Washington is assisting the family with arrangements.

Memorials may be made to the Spring Bay American Legion Post #1115.

Russ's memorial website is available at www.deitersfuneralhome.com where condolences may also be sent to the family.


Published in Bureau County Republican on Oct. 31, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Deiters Funeral Home & Crematory - Washington
2075 Washington Road
Washington, IL 61571
(309) 745-5999
October 29, 2020
Love You Always And Forever
Your Daughter
Your Daughter Judy
October 28, 2020
You will be missed. Love Dee
Dee
Family
October 28, 2020
Deidre
Family
October 28, 2020
Smiling, kind, quiet Uncle Russ. You will be missed. We send our condolences to all of the family. Love, John, Dawn and Anna Prahl
Dawn
Family
