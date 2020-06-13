Samiel D. Popejoy
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Samiel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Samuel D. Popejoy

Born: December 14, 1956; Des Arc, Arkansas

Died: June 9, 2020; Manlius

MANLIUS – Samuel D. Popejoy, 63, of Manlius, Illinois passed away at 6:53 p.m. Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at his home.

Visitation will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Monday, June 15, 2020 at the Grant-Johnson Funeral Home, Princeton, Illinois.

Following the visitation, we will proceed to Manlius Cemetery for a graveside service, with Rev. Brian Moore, officiating.

Burial will take place in Manlius Cemetery, Manlius, Illinois with military rites conducted by the Princeton Veteran's Group.

Sam was born December 14, 1956 in Des Arc, Arkansas, the son of Curtis and Dortha "Dot" (Richards) Popejoy.

He married Nancy E. Hartz on September 16, 1978 at the New Bedford Christian Church. She preceded him in death on July 5, 2017.

He is survived by two children, Samuel Scott (Nikki) Popejoy of Manlius, and Emily (Jimmy Bergeron) Popejoy of Bloomington, IL; nine siblings, Brenda Kain, Cheryl Romero, Gary (Valerie) Popejoy, Robert (Ann) Latstetter, Janet (Patrick) Burke, Devna (John) Sheriff, Rodney Latstetter, Lisa (Robin) Ririe, and Judy Ripley; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; stepparents; his wife, Nancy; and one brother, Wayne Popejoy.

Sam graduated from Manlius High School with the Class of 1975.

He worked as a mechanic for Manlius Oil for many years. He also worked farming and plowing snow for IDOT.

Sam loved to golf and had a membership at Hidden Lake Golf Course. He was a trustee for Manlius Fire Department and a member of the Manlius Sportsmen's Club. He loved rolle bolle and shooting out at the pasture.

Sam was retired from the Illinois Army National Guard.

Memorials may be directed to The Manlius Fire Department and the Manlius Cemetery Association.

Online condolences may be sent to www.grant-johnsonfh.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bureau County Republican on Jun. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Grant-Johnson Funeral Home
30 W Mechanic St
Princeton, IL 61356
(815) 699-7711
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved