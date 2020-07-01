Sarah J. Urbanowski
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Sarah's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sarah J. Urbanowski

Died: March 28, 2020; Chicago

CHICAGO – Sarah Jane Urbanowski, 45, died peacefully in her home on March 28, 2020 with her husband and parents by her side.

A visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday, July 10, 2020 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in La Salle, Illinois. On Saturday, July 11, 2020, an additional visitation will be held from 9 to 9:45 a.m. prior to the funeral Mass at 10 a.m., also at St. Patrick's Catholic Church. Burial will follow at St. Vincent's Cemetery in LaSalle,.

Prior to attending in person, please visit cdop.org/reopen for health & safety protocols for the Catholic Church. Additionally, the Mass will be live streamed on the La Salle Catholic Parishes Facebook page.

Ptak Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bureau County Republican on Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ptak Funeral Home
1026 4Th St
Peru, IL 61354
(815) 223-0172
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved