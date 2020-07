Sarah J. UrbanowskiDied: March 28, 2020; ChicagoCHICAGO – Sarah Jane Urbanowski, 45, died peacefully in her home on March 28, 2020 with her husband and parents by her side.A visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday, July 10, 2020 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in La Salle, Illinois. On Saturday, July 11, 2020, an additional visitation will be held from 9 to 9:45 a.m. prior to the funeral Mass at 10 a.m., also at St. Patrick's Catholic Church. Burial will follow at St. Vincent's Cemetery in LaSalle,.Prior to attending in person, please visit cdop.org/reopen for health & safety protocols for the Catholic Church. Additionally, the Mass will be live streamed on the La Salle Catholic Parishes Facebook page.Ptak Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.