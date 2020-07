Sebastian 'Bud' P. DeSerf



Died: May 18, 2020; Peoria



PEORIA – Sebastian "Bud" P. DeSerf, 83, of Ladd, died May 18 in OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m., with visitation from 10 to 11 a.m., Thursday, July 30, in Nativity of Our Lord Church in Spring Valley. Burial at Ladd Cemetery. Hurst Funeral Home in Ladd is handling arrangements.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store