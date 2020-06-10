Shawna M. Rosenow
Shawna M. Rosenow

Died: May 31, 2020; La Salle

LA SALLE – Shawna M. Rosenow, 42, of La Salle, formerly of Buda, died Sunday, May 31, 2020, at her home in La Salle.

Hurst Funeral Homes handled arrangements.


Published in Bureau County Republican on Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hurst Funeral Home
650 5Th St
La Salle, IL 61301
(815) 223-0380
