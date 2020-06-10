Shawna M. Rosenow
Died: May 31, 2020; La Salle
LA SALLE – Shawna M. Rosenow, 42, of La Salle, formerly of Buda, died Sunday, May 31, 2020, at her home in La Salle.
Hurst Funeral Homes handled arrangements.
Published in Bureau County Republican on Jun. 10, 2020.