Sherman M. Shaw



Born: December 2, 1934; Shaw Station



Died: November 5, 2020; Peoria



LAMOILLE – Sherman M. Shaw, 85, of LaMoille, passed away November 5, 2020 at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center, Peoria after a brave battle with COVID-19.



Sherm was born on December 2, 1934 in Shaw Station, Illinois to Sherman and Eva (Turner) Shaw. He was the youngest of eight children. He graduated from Lee Center High School in 1952, and on June 5, 1955, Sherm married Donna Morris in Lee Center, Illinois.



herm worked in agricultural business his entire career. He started out milking on the family farm, and then went into the agricultural feed business. After a short stint with Parker Feeders, he went to Fasco Mills, Mendota, where he retired in December 2007. While at Fasco, he expanded sales by working with game bird feeders and developed the quality control for the production of game bird feed. As an avid hunter and fisherman, Sherm turned his job into his hobby. Sherm also served as an officer and newsletter editor of the Illinois Hunting and Outdoor Sports Association (IHOSA). He was filled with a strong sense of purpose in raising and returning quail to their natural habitat. As a member of Briar Knoll Hunting Club, Sherm enjoyed sport shooting and fishing with family and friends.



A respected member of the LaMoille community for over 60 years, Sherm served in many organizations throughout his life. He valued the time spent serving on the local school board, fire department, Buffalo Days committee, and LaMoille Lions Club. Sherm was also a long time member of the Mendota Golf Club, Mendota Elks Lodge, and Community United Methodist Church. The Shaw Family Pavilion was recently constructed at the new LaMoille Park. This shelter was made possible by a monetary donation from Sherm and Donna. Sherm took humble pride in its completion, as this was a part of his vision and goal for his beloved town.



Sherman is survived by his wife of 65 years, Donna, as well as two sons, Sherman (Sandy) Shaw of St. Louis, MO, and Curtis (Ginny) Shaw of LaMoille; three granchildren Jordan Shaw of LaMoille, Daniel (Colleen) Shaw of Brentwood, MO, and Ashton (Clayton) Kasperski of Hennepin, along with great grandchild Kasperski expected in April 2021.



Preceding him in death were his parents; seven siblings; and daughter, Debra Eileen in 2018.



Due to COVID restrictions, private family burial will take place at Union Cemetery, rural LaMoille with Rev. David Jungnickel officiating. A celebration of life memorial service for extended family and friends will be planned for a future date. Merritt Funeral Home, Mendota is handling arrangements.



Memorial contributions may be made to the LaMoille Park or Community United Methodist Church of LaMoille. They can be dropped off at the church or sent to Merritt Funeral Home 800 Monroe St. Mendota, Il. 61342.





