Sherry A. Jensen
Born: May 29, 1939
Died: May 27, 2020
SHEFFIELD – Sherry Ann Jensen of Sheffield, IL went to see her maker on May 27, 2020.
She was born to Dale and Lucille Williams in Kewanee on May 29, 1939.
She graduated from Wethersfield High School with the class of 1957. She then attended and graduated from St. Luke's Hospital, School of X-ray Technology in Chicago. She then worked in that field in Chicago, Kewanee, where she taught special procedures and retired from Geneseo for a total of 38 years.
In 1961, she married Ray Rogers from Oak Park, IL. They added 3 children to the family, Brant (Gretchen) Rogers of Mesa AZ., Brad (Lili) Rogers of Seattle, Wa., and Jodi (Rogers) Howlett of Fort Myers FL.
In 1988 she married Jim Jensen of Sheffield, IL adding 2 more children to the family, James E (Tammi) Jensen of Queen Creek AZ., and Tracy (Jensen) Vance from Thomas, IL.
They have a blended family of 14 grandchildren and 10 great- grandchildren, soon to be 11
.Sherry was a member of the New Bedford Christian Church, where she volunteered . In her youth she was a room mother, a den mother and Little League girls softball coach.
She loved working in her yard, mowing, gardening, canning and freezing the fruits of her labor. She also enjoyed cooking, trying out new receipts, was a avid reader, and most of all, visiting the children and grandchildren.
Those left to honor her memory are her husband Jim along with her3 children, 2 stepchildren, the grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents and one grandson.
Cremation rites have been accorded. According to her wishes, there will be no service, and in lieu of flowers kindly make donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or donation of your choice.
Published in Bureau County Republican on Jun. 3, 2020.