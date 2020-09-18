Sherry Lynn Wagner-henry



Born: October 22, 1966; Princeton



Died: May 30, 2020; Madison, Wisconsin



MADISON, Wis. – It is with great sadness we report that Sherry Wagner-Henry has passed away of complications following major surgery on May 30, 2020.



Sherry was raised in Tiskilwa and graduated from Tiskilwa High School in 1984.



After high school, Sherry attended Illinois State University and earned a BA degree in music and public relations. She obtained an MBA in arts administration, and thereafter a fellowship at Columbia College in arts and entertainment management.



She began her career in arts administration at the University of Minnesota as the managing director of the university theater and dance programs, and as executive director of the Minnesota Centennial Showboat. She then became the faculty director of the Master of Professional Studies in Arts and Cultural Leadership (ACL), a program that she founded in the College of Continuing Education.



Since 2012, Sherry was director of the Bolz Center for Arts Administration, managing their Arts Management MBA program within the Wisconsin School of Business. In addition, since 2018 she directed the university's Campus Arts and Business initiatives, and launched an MA program in arts and creative enterprise leadership. She was co-chair of the Executive Committee of the Alliance for Arts in Research Universities (a2ru), and was a founding member of SortSol, a private arts consulting firm.



In addition to her academic work, Sherry was a member and leader of the United States Institute of Theatre Technology, USITT, for over 20 years, serving as the founding Chair of Arts Management, as a member of and secretary of the board of directors, and as a member of numerous committees. She was a dedicated and innovative leader in education for arts management and created the Board Mentorship and Leadership program in 2012.



Outside of her career in the arts, Sherry loved to travel, gardening and was always in the pursuit of the perfect patio for outdoor dining.



She leaves behind her husband, Brent "Mickey" Henry and son Zhen; sister, Peggy Wagner; parents, Al and Pat Wagner; and parents-in-law, Stephen and Linda Henry



To quote her son Zhen, "This was not in the plan," and if you knew Sherry in any capacity, she always had a plan.



A memorial site has been created to honor her by some of her many friends- https://www.forevermissed.com/sherry-wagner-henry/about.



A private graveside service and luncheon will be held on Sept. 26 at Bloom Cemetery and at the Tiskilwa Community Church.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store