Shirley A. 'Rusty' Donnelly

Born: January 26, 1926

Died: July 8, 2020

PRINCETON – Shirley A. "Rusty" Donnelly, 94, of Princeton, died on Thursday, July 8, 2020.

Rusty was born in Princeton on January 26, 1926, the daughter of Edward and Catherine (Faley) Donnelly. She was a graduate of Ohio High School, and received her bachelor of science degree in physical education from the University of Illinois. Rusty later earned a master's degree in counseling. She spent most of her career at Princeton High School as either a physical education teacher or a guidance counselor. Rusty was a member of St. Louis Catholic Church. She was also a member of the Photography Unlimited Camera Club, and had a lifelong passion for photography. She loved sports. Early in her life, Rusty played on a girls' softball team. She also bowled and was an avid fisherman. She spent every summer at her cabin in Minnesota, fishing, swimming, andenjoying the quiet outdoors.

Survivors include one sister, Joan (Ed) Anderson of Ohio, IL; one brother, Dan (Isabelle) Donnelly of Chillicothe; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Rusty was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers, James, Bernard, and Frank Donnelly; one sister-in-law, Beverly Donnelly; and her lifelong friend, Marlene Floyd.

Rusty's philosophy was "you preach a better sermon with your life than with your words." She said she was happiest when in some small way she brought happiness to someone else.

Private family services will be held.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Louis Catholic Church, 616 S. Gosse Blvd., Princeton, IL 61356 or St. Mary's Cemetery Association, 307 E. Jackson St, Ohio, IL 61349.

Online condolences may be made at www.garlandfuneralhomes.com


Published in Bureau County Republican on Jul. 11, 2020.
